La Crescent police and school district officials are investigating a group of students whose end-of-the-year prank left La Crescent-Hokah High School in disarray.
Police Chief Doug Stavenau said the group unlawfully entered the school on May 29, filling the hallways with desks and chairs, drawing phallic symbols on the whiteboards, and pulling up offensive material on the school computers.
The stunt appears to have been well-orchestrated, Stavenau said, because the students were able to enter the building without forcing their way in, perhaps with a key. A second group of students waited in their cars, serving as lookout.
Stavenau said the police department and school district “have a good idea of those inside the building” after looking at security footage.
No criminal charges have been filed, he said, and the matter remains under investigation.
“One thing that all of us need to be aware of is there’s a point that can be too far,” Stavenau said. “I don’t want to draw judgments on this case, but there are things that you can do that would be done in good humor, that won’t interfere with the school day. The one-upsmanship, I think, is where things can get carried away.”
Superintendent Kevin Cardille did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Wednesday was the last day of classes for the district. Seniors had their last day May 31 and will graduate Sunday.
Charge them and make them pay for restitution. Their parents are already crying about no participation in graduation ceremonies. These young people need to learn the accountability that their parents donâ€™t seem to have.
