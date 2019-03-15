La Crescent-Hokah High School students of the month for January
9th grade
- Amanda Anibas, daughter of Nicole Anibas and Jamie Prouty
10th grade
- Adam Grunwald, son of Kurt and Sandy Grunwald
11th grade
- Katy Steffes, daughter of Jon and Joann Steffes
12th grade
- Ryan Loeffler, son of Mark and Mary Loeffler
- Kailey Wieser, daughter of Amanda Lenser and Jesse Wieser
La Crescent-Hokah High School students of the month for February
9th grade
- Sam Crosby, son of Marcus and Tricia Crosby
10th grade
- Taylor Gunderson, daughter of Darrin and Chris Gunderson
11th grade
- Brandon Bauercamper, son of Michael and Janice Bauercamper
12th grade
- Elizabeth Kreutzman, daughter of John and Peggy Kreutzman
- Grant Nutter, son of David Nutter and Lisa Johnson Nutter
