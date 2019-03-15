Try 3 months for $3
Grant Nutter Son of David Nutter and Lisa Johnson Nutter.png

Nutter  

La Crescent-Hokah High School students of the month for January

9th grade

  • Amanda Anibas, daughter of Nicole Anibas and Jamie Prouty

10th grade

  • Adam Grunwald, son of Kurt and Sandy Grunwald

11th grade

  • Katy Steffes, daughter of Jon and Joann Steffes

12th grade

  • Ryan Loeffler, son of Mark and Mary Loeffler
  • Kailey Wieser, daughter of Amanda Lenser and Jesse Wieser

La Crescent-Hokah High School students of the month for February

9th grade

  • Sam Crosby, son of Marcus and Tricia Crosby

10th grade

  • Taylor Gunderson, daughter of Darrin and Chris Gunderson

11th grade

  • Brandon Bauercamper, son of Michael and Janice Bauercamper

12th grade

  • Elizabeth Kreutzman, daughter of John and Peggy Kreutzman
  • Grant Nutter, son of David Nutter and Lisa Johnson Nutter
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.