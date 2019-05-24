La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School Students of the Month for April:
5th grade
- Simona Moen, daughter of Joshua and Sonya Moen
6th grade
- Kamden Budde, son of Megan Pitel and Brad Pitel
7th grade
- Veronica Mitchell, daughter of Ron and Julie Mitchell
8th grade
- Nicole Rudert, daughter of Angie Rudert
9th grade
- Tyler Groth, son of Tim and Michelle Groth
10th grade
- Alex Danielson, son of Paul and Sarah Danielson
11th grade
- Mitchell Dryden, son of Keith and Tracy Dryden
12th grade
- Brianna Hrabak, daughter of Bruce and Bonnie Hrabak
- Dylan Graves, son of Jesse Graves and Amy Fattig
