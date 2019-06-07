La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School Students of the Month for May:
5th grade
- Santhateram Tera Vang, son of Jim Vue and Xee Thao
6th grade
- Ilee Byom, daughter of Amanda Byom and Nathan Byom
7th grade
- Noah Moldenhauer, son of Jon and Shannon Moldenhauer
8th grade
- Toby Whitford, son of Ryan and Kim Whitford
9th grade
- Sadie Treptow, daughter of Justin and Kristie Treptow
10th grade
- Emma Fortsch, daughter of Chad and Chris Fortsch
11th grade
- Macalister Livangood, daughter of Ryan and Summer Niemeier
12th grade
- Romy Whitford, son of Ryan and Kim Whitford
- Ella Baudek, daughter of Jon and Allison Baudek
