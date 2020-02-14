La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for February
La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for February:

5th grade

  • Camden Alfson, grandson of Keith and Patty Nedegaard

6th grade

  • Alyson Small, daughter of Jen and Mike Small

7th grade

  • Colton Conroy, son of Jennifer Conroy and Bill Conroy

8th grade

  • Elliot Peterson, son of Randy and Chris Peterson

9th grade

  • Sam Culver, son of Nathaniel and Sandy Culver

10th grade

  • Jameson Elsen, son of John and Shelly Elsen

11th grade

  • Ty Corcoran, son of Randy and Shelly Corcoran

12th grade

Mitchell Dryden, son of Keith and Tracy Dryden

