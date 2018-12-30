Try 1 month for 99¢

La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for December:

Fifth grade

  • Maggie Crosby, daughter of Marcus and Tricia

Sixth grade

  • Ryan Nutter, son of David and Lisa Nutter

Seventh grade

  • Emma Jakobi, daughter of Francee and Eugene Jakobi

Eighth grade

  • Ava Dahl, daughter of Nick and Nicole Dahl

Ninth grade

  • Arista Whitson, daughter of Joshua and Iris Whitson

10th grade

  • Alexandra Van Atta, daughter of Tim and Cheryl Van Atta

11th grade

  • Morgan Loberg, daughter of John and Stephanie Loberg

12th grade

  • Anna Tollefson, daughter of Mike and Mary Tollefson
  • Tanner Malmin, son of Roger and Sheila Malmin
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.