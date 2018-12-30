La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for December:
Fifth grade
- Maggie Crosby, daughter of Marcus and Tricia
Sixth grade
- Ryan Nutter, son of David and Lisa Nutter
Seventh grade
- Emma Jakobi, daughter of Francee and Eugene Jakobi
Eighth grade
- Ava Dahl, daughter of Nick and Nicole Dahl
Ninth grade
- Arista Whitson, daughter of Joshua and Iris Whitson
10th grade
- Alexandra Van Atta, daughter of Tim and Cheryl Van Atta
11th grade
- Morgan Loberg, daughter of John and Stephanie Loberg
12th grade
- Anna Tollefson, daughter of Mike and Mary Tollefson
- Tanner Malmin, son of Roger and Sheila Malmin
