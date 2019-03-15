La Crescent-Hokah Middle School students of the month for January:
5th grade
- Cole VanLin, son of Tina and Daniel VanLin
6th grade
- Lori Haack, daughter of Pete and Becky Haack
7th grade
- Talan Trynowski, son of Troy and Chris Trynowski
8th grade
- Sydney Hogan, daughter of Pat and Christie Hogan
La Crescent-Hokah Middle School students of the month for February:
5th grade
- Ava Reining, daughter of Tyler and Shelly Reining
6th grade
- Drew Todd, son of Matt and Amy Todd
7th grade
- Matti Jorgenson, daughter of Jeremy and Casey Jorgenson
8th grade
- Ethan Franzose, son of Scott and Sara Franzose
