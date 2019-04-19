La Crescent-Hokah Middle School students of the month for March:
5th grade
- Thomas Welnetz, son of Christopher and Britt Welnetz
6th grade
- Cecelia Brown, daughter of Tracy Schultz and Nicholas Brown
7th grade
- Wyatt Krzoska, son of Daniel and Darla Krzoska
8th grade
- Sophia Lamb, daughter of Eric and Danielle Lamb
