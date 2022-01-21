La Crescent-Hokah School District students of the month for December

La Crescent-Hokah December Secondary School Students of the Month for December:
5th Grade
- Mikey Bills, son of Shanon and Dan Bills
6th Grade
- Elora Lewis, daughter of Christine Liethen and Jason Myers
7th Grade
- Quinn Jorgenson, daughter of Kellie and Jared Jorgenson
8th Grade
- Corrina Lechnir, daughter of Susan and Nick Lechnir
9th Grade
- Abbi Ernster, daughter of Amy and Mike Ernster
10th Grade
- Kale Baker, son of Carly and Kurt Baker
11th Grade
- John Fuchsel, son of Kathleen Collins and James Fuchsel
12th Grade
- Maya Colby, daughter of Susan Oddsen and Logan Colby
- Jack Redman, son of Mary Jo Redman-Ellis and Steve Redman