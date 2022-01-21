 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crescent-Hokah School District students of the month for December

  • 0

La Crescent-Hokah December Secondary School Students of the Month for December:

5th Grade

  • Mikey Bills, son of Shanon and Dan Bills

6th Grade

  • Elora Lewis, daughter of Christine Liethen and Jason Myers

7th Grade

  • Quinn Jorgenson, daughter of Kellie and Jared Jorgenson

8th Grade

  • Corrina Lechnir, daughter of Susan and Nick Lechnir

9th Grade

  • Abbi Ernster, daughter of Amy and Mike Ernster

10th Grade

  • Kale Baker, son of Carly and Kurt Baker

11th Grade

  • John Fuchsel, son of Kathleen Collins and James Fuchsel

12th Grade

  • Maya Colby, daughter of Susan Oddsen and Logan Colby
  • Jack Redman, son of Mary Jo Redman-Ellis and Steve Redman
5th Grade - Mikey Bills Son of Shanon and Dan Bills.jpg

Bills
6th Grade - Elora Lewis Daughter of Christine Liethen and Jason Myers.jpg

Lewis
7th Grade - Quinn Jorgenson Daughter of Kellie and Jared Jorgenson.jpg

Jorgenson
8th Grade - Corrina Lechnir Daughter Susan and Nick Lechnir.jpg

Lechnir
9th Grade - Abbi Ernster Daughter of Amy and Mike Ernster.jpg

Ernster
10th Grade - Kale Baker Son of Carly and Kurt Baker.jpg

Baker
11th Grade - John Fuchsel Son of Kathleen Collins and James Fuchsel.jpg

Fuchsel
12th Grade - Jack Redman Son of Mary Jo Redman-Ellis and Steve Redman.jpg

 Redman 
12th Grade - Maya Colby Daughter of Susan Oddsen and Logan Colby.jpg

Colby
