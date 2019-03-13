Four weeks from the special election, leaders with the La Crescent-Hokah School District are hopeful voters will approve a $29 million referendum that would expand the district’s elementary school and cover a slew of renovation and maintenance projects.
“This is a good plan, and I think we’ve done our due diligence to find out what the community wants,” said Superintendent Kevin Cardille, who will discuss the referendum during a community information meeting set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.
“It was 20 years ago that we passed our last building referendum,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to take on more construction that we really need to do.”
The first ballot question calls for, essentially, a tear-down and rebuild of the elementary school, with a 52,000-square-foot expansion. It includes the addition of a two-story wing for grades one through four, as well as renovations to the existing classrooms and gymnasium.
Question one, if approved, would also fund several improvements at the middle/high school, including secure entrances, a new STEM and robotics room, and remodeled science rooms.
Altogether, the work would cost $23.6 million.
The second ballot question calls for $5.6 million in additional work, including renovations to the middle/high school commons and the expansion of the athletic parking lot.
This is not the first time La Crescent-Hokah has come to voters with a plan like this.
In January 2015, a $25.5 million referendum to build a new elementary school at Abnet Field and make improvements to the middle/high school was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin.
School officials say they are encouraged, however, by a recent community survey in which 83 percent of respondents said they saw the need for better facilities.
They also note that debt from the last successful building referendum, in 1998, is coming off the books. That means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $327 in property taxes under this year’s referendum.
Wednesday’s information meeting is the district’s fourth and final one this winter, but community members are invited to tour the elementary school and middle/high school later this month:
- Friday, March 15, 10 a.m. to noon — elementary school tour.
- March 20, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — middle/high school tour.
- March 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — elementary school tour.
