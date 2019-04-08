Voters on Tuesday will decide whether the La Crescent-Hokah school district receives $29 million to expand its elementary school and make a slew of other improvements.
The first referendum question asks whether the district should spend $23.6 million to renovate and expand the district’s elementary school, and to remodel classrooms and add a secure entrance at the middle/high school.
The second question asks whether the district should spend $5.6 million on accessibility and other infrastructure projects, including plumbing and HVAC, at the middle/high school.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone who is in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. To find your polling place, visit the district’s website.
This is not the first time La Crescent-Hokah has come to voters with a plan like this.
In January 2015, a $25.5 million referendum to build a new elementary school at Abnet Field and make improvements to the middle/high school was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin.
School officials say they are encouraged, however, by a recent community survey in which 83 percent of respondents said they saw the need for better facilities.
They also note that debt from the last successful building referendum, in 1998, is coming off the books. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $327 in property taxes under this year’s referendum.
“This is a good plan, and I think we’ve done our due diligence to find out what the community wants,” Superintendent Kevin Cardille said. “It was 20 years ago that we passed our last building referendum. This is a great opportunity to take on more construction that we really need to do.”
