La Crescent-Hokah Secondary March Student of the Month
La Crescent-Hokah Secondary March Student of the Month

Here are La Crescent-Hokah Secondary March Student of the Month:

5th Grade

Kaylee Ranzenberger, daughter of Matt and Ashley Ranzenberger

Landon Wilde, son of Ben and Michelle Wilde

6th Grade

Marley Pierce, daughter of Jacob and Kaitlin Pierce

Maverick Moor, son of William and Serena Moor

8th Grade

Abigail Ernster, daughter of Mike and Amy Ernset

Theron Hammell, son of Abe and Heather Hammell

9th Grade

Dana Friesen, daughter Ryan and Katherine Friesen

10th Grade

Cali Esser, daughter of Andy and Kristi Esser

11th Grade

Alyssa Tollefson, daughter of Mike and Mary Tollefson

12th Grade

Dayne Jurgerson, son of Jim and Kim Jurgerson

Sam Wilson, son of Tom and Angie Wilson

* There were no 7th grade selections for the month.

