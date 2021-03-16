Here are La Crescent-Hokah Secondary March Student of the Month:
5th Grade
Kaylee Ranzenberger, daughter of Matt and Ashley Ranzenberger
Landon Wilde, son of Ben and Michelle Wilde
6th Grade
Marley Pierce, daughter of Jacob and Kaitlin Pierce
Maverick Moor, son of William and Serena Moor
8th Grade
Abigail Ernster, daughter of Mike and Amy Ernset
Theron Hammell, son of Abe and Heather Hammell
9th Grade
Dana Friesen, daughter Ryan and Katherine Friesen
10th Grade
Cali Esser, daughter of Andy and Kristi Esser
11th Grade
Alyssa Tollefson, daughter of Mike and Mary Tollefson
12th Grade
Dayne Jurgerson, son of Jim and Kim Jurgerson
Sam Wilson, son of Tom and Angie Wilson
* There were no 7th grade selections for the month.
