La Crescent-Hokah Secondary May student of the month!
5th Grade

Emelia Moen, daughter of Sonya and Josh Moen

Tyler Oitzman, son of Karla and Darryl Oitzman

6th Grade

Mya Timm, daughter of Jen and Rob Timm

Ian Wood, son of Sue and Chris Wood

8th Grade

Addison Tarrence, daughter of Kara and Josh Tarrence

Carter Wieser, son of Emily and Ben Wieser

9th Grade

Ashlynn Carmichael, daughter of Samantha and Danny Wood

10th Grade

Jori Boyer, daughter of Lisa Boyer and Aaron Boyer

11th Grade

Kennedi Hill, daughter of Amy and Steve Hill

12th Grade

Becky Purkeypile, daughter of Shirlie Purkeypile

Giordana Petrusic, daughter of Anna Petrusic

