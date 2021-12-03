Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary November Student of the Month!
5th Grade
- Madelyn Boettcher, daughter of Kristin and Trevor Boettcher
6th Grade
- Nevaeh Tully, daughter Julie and Mike Tully
7th Grade
- Ian Wood, son of Sue and Chris Wood
8th Grade
- Ellyanna Wagner, daughter of Christine and Dustin Wagner
9th Grade
- Regan Rytilahti, daughter of Erica and Michael Rytilahti
10th Grade
- Marlie Heichel, daughter of Vanessa and Andy Heichel
11th Grade
- Erin Fortsch, daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch
12th Grade
- Jameson Elsen, son of Shelly and John Elsen
- Tyler Sebo, son of Emily and Chad Sebo