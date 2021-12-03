 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crescent-Hokah Secondary November Student of the Month

  • 0

Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary November Student of the Month!

5th Grade

  • Madelyn Boettcher, daughter of Kristin and Trevor Boettcher

6th Grade

  • Nevaeh Tully, daughter Julie and Mike Tully

7th Grade

  • Ian Wood, son of Sue and Chris Wood

8th Grade

  • Ellyanna Wagner, daughter of Christine and Dustin Wagner

9th Grade

  • Regan Rytilahti, daughter of Erica and Michael Rytilahti

10th Grade

  • Marlie Heichel, daughter of Vanessa and Andy Heichel

11th Grade

  • Erin Fortsch, daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch

12th Grade

  • Jameson Elsen, son of Shelly and John Elsen
  • Tyler Sebo, son of Emily and Chad Sebo
+8 
5th Grade - Madelyn Boettcher Daughter of Kristin and Trevor Boettcher.jpg

Boettcher
+8 
6th Grade - Nevaeh Tully Daughter of Julie and Mike Tully.jpg

Tully
+8 
7th Grade - Ian Wood Son of Sue and Chris Wood.jpg

Wood
+8 
8th Grade - Ellyanna Wood Daughter of Christine and Dustin Wagner.jpg

E. Wood
+8 
9th Grade - Regan Rytilahti Daughter of Erica and Michael Rytilahti.jpg

Rytilahti
+8 
10th Grade - Marlie Heichel Daughter of Vanessa and Andy Heichel.jpg

Heichel
+8 
11th Grade - Erin Fortsch Daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch.jpg

Fortsch
+8 
12th Grade - Jameson Elsen Son of Shelly and John Elsen.jpg

Elsen
+8 
Tyler Sebo Son of Emily and Chad Sebo.jpg

Sebo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News