La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School students of the month for November:
Grade 5
- Ireland Johnson, daughter of Sara and Charles Johnson
Grade 6
- Naomi Clarkin, daughter of Deb Clarkin
Grade 7
- Carter Wieser, son of Ben and Emily Wieser
Grade 8
- Kinlee Grattan, daughter of Tara and Chuck Grattan
Grade 9
- Chantell Loomis, daughter of Sara and Russell Loomis
Grade 10
- Sayde Dammen, daughter of Erin and Doug Dammen
Grade 11
- Andrea Turnbull, daughter of Lisa and Scott Turnbull
Grade 12
Alyssa Sebo, daughter of Emily and Chad Sebo
