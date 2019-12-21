La Crescent-Hokah students of the month for December
La Crescent-Hokah students of the month for December

5th grade

  • Nathan Boettcher Son of Michelle and Shawn Boettcher

6th grade

  • Andrew Marler, son of Josh Marler and Jennifer Marler

7th grade

  • Grady Jorgenson, son of Landon Jorgenson and Ashley Beach

8th grade

  • Noah Moldenhauer, son of Shannon and Jon Moldenhauer

9th grade

  • Molly Bills, daughter of Shanon and Dan Bills

10th grade

  • Bridget Fuchsel, daughter of Kathleen Collins

11th grade

  • Matt Meyer, son of Leann and Bob Meyer

12th grade

  • Macalister Livangood, daughter of Summer and Ryan Niemeier
