Voters on Tuesday approved the La Crescent-Hokah school district’s plan to rebuild its elementary school, but shot down a smaller plan that included deferred maintenance at the middle and high school.
The first ballot question, which requested $23.6 million for the elementary rebuild and renovations at the middle and high school, passed with 52 percent of the vote.
The second question, which requested $5.6 million for accessibility and maintenance projects at the middle and high school, fell by less than a percentage point -- just 16 votes.
Superintendent Kevin Cardille said the proposed projects were critical ones for the district, in part because the schools have gone 20 years without significant renovations or maintenance.
Now, the elementary school will receive a 52,000-square-foot addition and a 28,000-square-foot renovation, while the middle and high school will get a secure entrance and new classrooms.
Maintenance projects at the middle and high school, including the installation of new plumbing and HVAC systems, will have to wait.
If both questions had passed, the owner of a $200,000 home would have paid an additional $327 in property taxes. District officials have not provided tax figures for only the first ballot question.
This was, effectively, the district’s second crack at getting a new elementary school in recent years.
In January 2015, a $25.5 million referendum to build a new elementary school at Abnet Field and make improvements to the middle and high school was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin.
