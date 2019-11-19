Aquinas Middle School students will once against stuff a school bus with food for the hungry.
Through the annual and student-led Stuff the Bus event, Aquinas middle-schoolers collect about two tons of food and deliver it to WAFER food pantry.
As of Monday, the students had already reached their weight goal, having collected more than 4,000 pounds of food.
On Nov. 26, students will unload the food at the WAFER warehouse, as classes before them have done for 17 years.
WAFER is the largest food pantry in La Crosse County and serves communities across the Coulee Region.
Each month, WAFER provides food packages to roughly 1,500 families or 3,500 individuals.
Last year, the pantry collected and distributed 1.7 million pounds of food, equivalent to 1.5 million meals, through in-house and outreach programming.
Organizers say the Stuff the Bus donations come at a particularly critical time. Donations dropped off over the summer, while the need only increased.
For more information about the Stuff the Bus event, contact Aquinas Middle School council advisor Amanda Moburg at mandy at mandy.moburg@aquinasschools.org or 608-784-0156 ext. 404.
