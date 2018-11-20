Aquinas Middle School students pulled out all the stops in their annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect food and other necessities for clients at the WAFER food pantry in La Crosse.
“This year, we collected 500 pounds more than last year,” eighth-grader Shealyn Bahr said during a short break Tuesday from helping unload the nearly 1.5 tons from the 72-passenger blue and white Aquinas bus and using grocery carts to wheel the items in to WAFER’s warehouse.
The school’s 133 seventh- and eighth-graders followed daily themes as they brought in the donations last week, including Macaroni Monday, when pasta was the targeted bounty; Toiletries Tuesday, when students brought in items such as items such as toothpaste and brushes, toilet paper, hand towels, laundry detergent, etc.; and Peanut Butter and Jelly Wednesday, etc., said Mandy Moburg, the school’s band and orchestra teacher who also helped guide the drive in her role as student council adviser.
As they have done for 16 years, the students also competed for prizes and rewards by class, such as an out-of-uniform day. However, since they outdid their goal, everybody shared in the reward Monday — a pajama and movie party, said Shealyn, who confirmed that the students did, indeed, get to wear jammies for the day.
WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart’s smile grew by the minute as the students lugged in cart after cart after cart of supplies.
“This is huge,” Waldhart said. “This is one of our largest one-day food drives.”
The Aquinas drive is especially helpful in that the students bring hygiene, toiletry and other items that others might not contribute, she said.
The donations come not only at a convenient time, during Thanksgiving week, but also during a particularly busy year, Waldhart said.
“Last month was our biggest month in four years,” she said, and clients this month are on pace to push to another record.
WAFER provides food packages to more than 1,500 families, or more than 3,500 individuals, a month. The packages are intended to provide four to five days’ worth of food per person. Last year, the nonprofit agency collected and distributed 1.6 million pounds — equivalent to 1.3 million meals, through in-house and outreach programming, Waldhart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.