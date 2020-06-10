La Crosse area college officials address COVID-19 related campus changes for fall 2020

Addressing students, staff, faculty and community members, the officials said they are “working diligently to find and communicate” answers to questions about how schools will operate during the fall 2020 semester. Noting COVID-19 is a complex and evolving issue, Temple, Gow and Stanford asked for patience and stated additional details will be relayed in the coming weeks.

“None of this has been easy or ideal,” the statement says. “This spring, we missed the sight of students in our halls, study sessions on our lawns and graduation caps tumbling through the air. But we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to keep our community safe.

“Now, as we begin to reopen our campuses, we cannot forget the scope or severity of this crisis. The virus is a long-term issue requiring long-term focus and action. We stand united in our commitment to limiting the impact of COVID-19 on the La Crosse community. We respectfully ask that you do your part to help keep our community safe, and we look forward to seeing you in the fall.”

