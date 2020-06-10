La Crosse area college officials address COVID-19 related campus changes for fall 2020

Officials from La Crosse’s higher-education institutions released a joint statement Tuesday addressing the reopening of campuses this fall.
Glena Temple, president of Viterbo University, Joe Gow, chancellor of UW-La Crosse, and Roger Stanford, president of Western Technical College, stated their respective institutions have begun reopening processes after shutting down classrooms and buildings in March due to COVID-19 and enacting virtual learning platforms.
“As our attention shifts to a return to campus this fall, we have another opportunity to rise above the current challenge ...,” Temple, Gow and Stanford stated. “Each of our campuses will have a unique plan for delivering instruction through in-person, online and hybrid formats, and resident students will once again be living and learning together. But we recognize these things are going to look different than they have in the past.”
Using guidelines from the CDC and La Crosse County Health Department, each institution will follow a comprehensive health and safety plan tailored to its campus. Expected actions include social distancing, the use of masks and close coordination with local health experts.
“This pandemic remains a significant threat deserving of our full attention. While we look forward to a return to the familiar, we cannot afford to slide into old habits,” the statement reads.
Addressing students, staff, faculty and community members, the officials said they are “working diligently to find and communicate” answers to questions about how schools will operate during the fall 2020 semester. Noting COVID-19 is a complex and evolving issue, Temple, Gow and Stanford asked for patience and stated additional details will be relayed in the coming weeks.
“None of this has been easy or ideal,” the statement says. “This spring, we missed the sight of students in our halls, study sessions on our lawns and graduation caps tumbling through the air. But we have a responsibility to do everything in our power to keep our community safe.
“Now, as we begin to reopen our campuses, we cannot forget the scope or severity of this crisis. The virus is a long-term issue requiring long-term focus and action. We stand united in our commitment to limiting the impact of COVID-19 on the La Crosse community. We respectfully ask that you do your part to help keep our community safe, and we look forward to seeing you in the fall.”
