La Crosse colleges are bracing for the impact of new sexual assault and harassment rules handed down by the White House — rules that would bolster the rights of the accused during school investigations.
Written by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the rules instruct colleges how they should interpret and apply Title IX, which bans discrimination by sex at schools that receive federal funding. They include narrowing the definition of sexual harassment, excusing colleges from investigating off-campus incidents and subjecting victims of sexual misconduct to cross-examination by lawyers.
Wisconsin colleges are in a wait-and-see period, since all student conduct rules must pass through the Legislature. School leaders already fear, however, the proposals could mean a step back.
“Having cross examination by an adviser, who could be a lawyer, grays the area between a court-type proceeding and a student conduct proceeding,” said Shelley McNeely, dean of students at Western Technical College. “Sexual assault is already one of the most underreported crimes, and not just on college campuses. From an advocacy point of view, there’s concern this could have a chilling effect.”
Added Ingrid Peterson, the violence prevention specialist at UW-La Crosse: “The concern is that this could roll back some things that have been good for victims.”
In 2011, the Obama administration defined sexual harassment as any “unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature.” But colleges would be asked to investigate far fewer incidents under DeVos’ rewritten definition, which describes sexual harassment as “unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex that is so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the recipient’s education program or activity.”
The rules also would allow colleges to disregard sexual misconduct as long as it did not occur on campus or during a campus-sanctioned event.
Colleges also would have the opportunity to implement a “clear and convincing” standard for sexual misconduct cases, a higher bar than the current “preponderance of the evidence.”
Not everyone has a pessimistic view of how DeVos’ directives will affect colleges and student safety.
Rick Trietley, vice president for student affairs at Viterbo University, indicated that federal policies have become increasingly slanted in favor of accusers, calling the new rules “an attempt by the Department of Education to make sure due process is available to both parties.”
But Trietley, too, is concerned that the prospect of cross-examination might be enough to discourage victims from filing formal complaints with their school.
“It could definitely have an impact,” he said, noting that Viterbo has worked in recent years to increase its rate of reporting. “It’s hard enough to come forward and report sexual assault as it is.”
College officials in Winona questioned the merit of DeVos’ proposals when they were first leaked in September.
Ann Merchlewitz, Title IX coordinator at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, said colleges are simply not equipped to function like courts, contrary to what the new rules suggest.
Tamara Berg, a professor in the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program at Winona State University, said the off-campus exemption is particularly troubling.
“That’s just absurd,” she said. “It would force students to go to school with their rapists essentially because they were assaulted down the street.”
DeVos’ proposals must clear a 60-day public comment period, which ends Jan. 28, before the Department of Education has the option to formalize them.
The rules would apply not just to colleges, but also to primary and secondary schools.
