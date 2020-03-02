La Crosse-area colleges halt study abroad trips over coronavirus

UW-La Crosse has called for 10 of its study abroad students to return home as concerns about the deadly coronavirus continue to swirl.
The university last week ordered eight students studying in Italy and two students en route to South Korea to head back to the United States, heeding warnings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has directed Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy and South Korea, which have seen spikes in new coronavirus cases in recent days.
“We’re very carefully following the CDC updates … and safety is always our No. 1 concern,” Chancellor Joe Gow said Monday. “We had students who were en route to South Korea, and they turned around and came back to the United States. We also had students already in Italy, and we’re working to get them back.”
UW-L administrators and health officials have been taking precautions against the coronavirus since January, when the virus, which likely originated from meat and seafood markets in China, appeared in the United States.
The school’s Student Health Center promptly consulted with students and staff who had recently been out of the country, and determined that none of them were showing symptoms.
Officials also sent an informational email to students, reminding them to practice sound hygiene and see a doctor if they experience flu-like symptoms.
Now, with spring break less than two weeks away, Gow is instructing students to listen to the CDC and avoid countries where the virus has a particularly strong hold.
“It’s important that people remain calm and follow the guidelines,” he said. “Life goes on, but we do need to take precautions.”
La Crosse’s other four-year school, Viterbo University, has been less inconvenienced by the coronavirus.
Brianna Rice, the school’s study abroad coordinator, said the university has not sent students to any cities or regions affected by the outbreak.
Still, she said, students should protect themselves by washing their hands, by not sharing food or drinks, and by avoiding contact with people who are sick.
Upriver, Winona State University has suspended all university-sponsored international travel until Aug. 31. The move followed Minnesota State's decision to suspend all international travel indefinitely.
“We do not take this decision lightly, nor its impact on members of our community,” WSU President Scott Olson said in a campus-wide email. “Our goal is to ensure the health and safety of WSU’s students and employees in the face of the high level of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the spread of the coronavirus, and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to protect our community.”
Saint Mary's University, meanwhile, has called for two of its students to return from a study abroad trip to Rome.
Ann Merchlewitz, Saint Mary’s general counsel and university secretary, said the school itself is at low risk due to its small study abroad program.
Merchlewitz added that no travel warnings have been issued to students, and no international students have left to visit their home countries. The school is currently on spring break.
Saint Mary’s has a study abroad program planned for May, according to Merchlewitz, but that could change if the CDC raises those countries' warning levels.
“If any of the countries that are involved were to move to a Level 3 — none of them are Level 3 now — we would cancel those programs,” Merchlewitz said. “If they’re at Level 2 and there’s evidence of the coronavirus there, we’re going to look at those and make decisions on a program-by-program basis.”
Worldwide, 90,000 people are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, more than 3,000 of whom have died. Another 45,000 have recovered.
On Monday, health officials in Washington state announced that four more people had died from the virus, bringing the national death toll to six — all near Seattle.
More than 90 people in the United States have been diagnosed with the virus, including a Dane County, Wisconsin, man who was deemed healthy and released from isolation last week.
