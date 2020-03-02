La Crosse-area colleges halt study abroad trips over coronavirus

Saint Mary's University, meanwhile, has called for two of its students to return from a study abroad trip to Rome.

Ann Merchlewitz, Saint Mary’s general counsel and university secretary, said the school itself is at low risk due to its small study abroad program.

Merchlewitz added that no travel warnings have been issued to students, and no international students have left to visit their home countries. The school is currently on spring break.

Saint Mary’s has a study abroad program planned for May, according to Merchlewitz, but that could change if the CDC raises those countries' warning levels.

“If any of the countries that are involved were to move to a Level 3 — none of them are Level 3 now — we would cancel those programs,” Merchlewitz said. “If they’re at Level 2 and there’s evidence of the coronavirus there, we’re going to look at those and make decisions on a program-by-program basis.”

Worldwide, 90,000 people are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, more than 3,000 of whom have died. Another 45,000 have recovered.

On Monday, health officials in Washington state announced that four more people had died from the virus, bringing the national death toll to six — all near Seattle.