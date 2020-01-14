La Crosse area school board seats up for grabs

A handful of Coulee Region school board seats will be up for grabs this April.

In Onalaska, two candidates will be running for two at-large seats.

Incumbent Tim Smaby is running for re-election, while newcomer Tony Benson is hoping to join the board. Incumbent Jim Driscoll did not file for re-election, creating the vacancy.

In Holmen, four candidates will square off for four at-large seats, although one of the seats carries a one-year term.

Current board members Cheryl Hancock, Gary Dunlap and Brian Wopat will be joined on the ballot by Chris Lau.

The top three vote-getters will receive the full three-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher will receive the one-year term.

Incumbent Tom Kruse opted to forego re-election.

In West Salem, three candidates will vie for two at-large seats.

Incumbent Catherine Griffin will run for a spot, as will former school board member Thomas Helgeson and newcomer Erik Peterson.

Syl Clements decided to relinquish his seat.