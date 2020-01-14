La Crosse area school board seats up for grabs

A handful of Coulee Region school board seats will be up for grabs this April.
In Onalaska, two candidates will be running for two at-large seats.
Incumbent Tim Smaby is running for re-election, while newcomer Tony Benson is hoping to join the board. Incumbent Jim Driscoll did not file for re-election, creating the vacancy.
In Holmen, four candidates will square off for four at-large seats, although one of the seats carries a one-year term.
Current board members Cheryl Hancock, Gary Dunlap and Brian Wopat will be joined on the ballot by Chris Lau.
The top three vote-getters will receive the full three-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher will receive the one-year term.
Incumbent Tom Kruse opted to forego re-election.
In West Salem, three candidates will vie for two at-large seats.
Incumbent Catherine Griffin will run for a spot, as will former school board member Thomas Helgeson and newcomer Erik Peterson.
Syl Clements decided to relinquish his seat.
Candidates for school board and all other local public offices were required to submit their election papers by Jan. 7.
Voters will head to the polls April 7. To find your polling place or other information about how to vote, visit lacrossecounty.org/countyclerk/elections.asp.
