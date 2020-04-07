La Crosse area schools ask for forgiveness in missed learning hours

"We're in the process now," Bagstad said, "at looking at, what does educating kids look like for the next month, two and a half months, if we're not back for the rest of the year?"

The district is preparing learning kits and using online tools for lessons, but because of the poverty rate, and its geographical location in the Driftless Region, internet and cell phone access is not universal.

"We're still doing educational things, we just knew we needed some flexibility in those hours," Bagstad said, adding that the district was working this week to see what homes were without cell service or internet access.

The district also has a large Latinx population, posing a language barrier for some families, and complicating English-language learner's opportunities through online lessons.

And alongside providing online learning tools, teachers are trying to connect with students at least once a week to check in on them emotionally, Bagstad said. He added that many families have parents who are still working, some not from home, and some students are being left to care for younger siblings.