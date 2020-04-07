La Crosse area schools ask for forgiveness in missed learning hours

As schools across the state remain shut down, some are looking at options for the learning time lost.
Last week, it was reported that about 45 schools in the state had applied for a waiver that would relieve them of having to make up missed required instructional hours.
Currently, the state requires all school districts to hold at least around 1,000 hours of instruction for most grades.
Several area school districts were among the 45, including Whitehall, Osseo-Fairchild, Arcadia, Barron, Tomah, Alma Center, Osceola, New Auburn and Black River Falls.
After Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools across the state to shut down for weeks, each school was left with the individual decision on how to operate learning online, if at all.
For the School District of Arcadia, that's proven particularly difficult.
"We know we have a lot of families who don't have online access or devices at home," said Lance Bagstad, the district administrator.
The school district, which has about 1,300 students, has a poverty rate of about 70%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, grouping it with the top 10 most impoverished districts in the state.
"We're in the process now," Bagstad said, "at looking at, what does educating kids look like for the next month, two and a half months, if we're not back for the rest of the year?"
The district is preparing learning kits and using online tools for lessons, but because of the poverty rate, and its geographical location in the Driftless Region, internet and cell phone access is not universal.
"We're still doing educational things, we just knew we needed some flexibility in those hours," Bagstad said, adding that the district was working this week to see what homes were without cell service or internet access.
The district also has a large Latinx population, posing a language barrier for some families, and complicating English-language learner's opportunities through online lessons.
And alongside providing online learning tools, teachers are trying to connect with students at least once a week to check in on them emotionally, Bagstad said. He added that many families have parents who are still working, some not from home, and some students are being left to care for younger siblings.
"I think the biggest thing that we're really focusing on is ensuring that families, kids and our staff are able to balance everything while still offering learning and growth opportunities in a way that is equitable as possible," he said.
The state DPI has already announced that all waivers to forgive lost instructional hours during the pandemic closings would be honored.
Last year, Arcadia schools looked at applying for the waiver to make up for days lost during the heavy snowfalls and polar vortex that closed schools. But after seeing other schools were denied, chose not to, Bagstad said.
The waiver process has however been made simpler this time around, with simplified order forms. The districts will still need to hold a public hearing, though, which can be done virtually, according to the DPI.
While it's still unknown whether a sweeping state motion will forgive all 421 school districts for the hours lost, districts are grateful that the tool is not completely lost, especially where students are already at disadvantages.
"Those are all things that we've been thinking about for the last several weeks," he said. "Not that we don't think about that all the time, but it makes you look at making sure all of it's as equitable as possible."
