The second time was the charm for the School District of West Salem.
Voters on Tuesday gave the district permission to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit, awarding the district an additional $5.3 million in operating funding during the next three years. Five months after a similar referendum failed, 57 percent of residents voted in favor of Tuesday’s plan.
Superintendent Troy Gunderson said the referendum would provide vital funding to a school district that was looking down the barrel of budget cuts.
A referendum asking voters for $7.6 million over four years was narrowly defeated last November, prompting the district to seek feedback through a community survey.
“Most importantly, the school board listened to what people had to say,” Gunderson said. “The major themes were people wanting more information and for us to keep taxes lower. This referendum is a bit tighter.”
It was also a “yes” for the School District of Holmen.
Sixty percent of voters there signed off on a five-year, $2.25 million referendum meant to help the district maintain and modernize the technology in its schools. It was the second referendum the district has passed this school year. In November, voters approved a $23.5 million expansion of Holmen High School.
Results were harder to come by outside of La Crosse County.
With 16 of 22 precincts reporting, a referendum that would give the Tomah Area School District $6 million over four years was in good shape, with 60 percent of people voting in favor.
The Sparta Area School District announced that its three-year, $2.25 million referendum had passed, although vote totals were not available at press time.
In the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District, voters approved $9.8 million for a new performing arts center, with 52 percent in favor.
In the Whitehall School District, 53 percent of voters approved a referendum for $1.75 million over four years.
