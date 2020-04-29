La Crosse area schools honor Class of 2020 despite COVID-19

“The rest of the year is literally canceled, and we didn’t even know we were leaving that school for the last time,” Stoleson said.

It just left her feeling weird.

“It’s been a really strange processing of emotions, I feel like,” Stoleson said.

The hardest part was not being able to hold West Salem’s Yearbook Dedication ceremony earlier this week. As co-editor of the yearbook, Stoleson would have been one of the people arranging the surprise for the honoree.

“It’s this huge thing and that’s one of the things I’m most disappointed by, because this person really deserved it, and I was just so excited for them to get them the recognition they deserve in front of the whole school,” Stoleson said.

She was looking forward to Teacher Appreciation Week, her comeback to the state Solo and Ensemble competition after taking a year off and her final concert in jazz band after working hard to get first chair. She also wanted to sit with her friends as her band director shared a slideshow he makes for seniors every year.

“It’s been so fun to see that for the past three years of senior classes and I was so excited for it to be our year,” Stoleson said.