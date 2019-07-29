In a time of swimming pools and campfires, students at two La Crosse elementary schools have returned to the classroom.
Northside Elementary School recently joined Hamilton Early Learning Center in following a year-round school calendar, a move intended to prevent the notorious “summer slide,” in which students lose their academic sharpness during June, July and August.
Students filed into Northside and Hamilton in mid-July, after less than six weeks of summer vacation and before some retailers could roll out their back-to-school merchandise.
“It often takes much of September for students to get back to where they left off,” said Laura Huber, the principal at Northside. “I’m anticipating a big change. Kids are already sliding back into their routine very quickly, and they’ve been able to pick up where they were without much decline.”
La Crosse school officials decided to adopt a year-round calendar at Northside after seeing encouraging signs at Hamilton, which made the switch several years ago.
At Hamilton, attendance is up and the achievement gap is closing. After the school earned a failing grade from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in 2015-16, it exceeded state expectations each of the next two school years.
“We’re able to benefit from Hamilton’s example, and we can learn from the challenges and success that they’ve had,” Huber said last year, after a survey found that 85% of Northside families supported the switch. "We really put the family first and the child first. It’s about figuring out how we can organize ourselves so that … families fit into our system.”
Studies into the summer slide have yielded mixed results, with some researchers suggesting it turns the achievement gap into an achievement gulf, and others saying the effects are overstated.
Most educators agree that students, especially those who don’t study at home in the summer, lose at least some of what they learned the previous year.
Fayme Evenson, director of instruction for the School District of Onalaska, is convinced that those three months make a world of difference.
“I’d say it takes two weeks to review content you know you’ve covered in order to start something new, and that’s probably a severe underestimation,” said Evenson, who joined the district this spring after serving as the instructional services director for CESA 4 in West Salem. “It takes awhile just to get them back in the swing of things. Not necessarily content -- but the routine of waking up early, switching to different subjects, getting used to length of the school day.”
Last day of school brings bittersweet taste: State Road sends off fifth-graders with annual kickball game
It’s a particularly difficult adjustment, she said, for students from low-income families.
“Think about the amount of books being read at home. Think about whether it’s a two-parent household, and whether the parents are working, and whether the kids are being left alone,” Evenson said. “We know we have (achievement) gaps based on low-income status, and we work to close those gaps all year long. But when you have this big expanse of summer, those gaps are allowed to persist a little bit more.”
Schools without a wrap-around schedule must rely on voluntary summer school to keep students on track.
The La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem school districts offer a wide range of summer classes -- from enrichment in math or reading, to lessons in music or art, to opportunities to repeat failed courses.
"It's not ever required," Evenson said, "but we have a really healthy summer program that is really widely attended."
Dirk Hunter, principal of Summit Environmental School in La Crosse and the district’s summer school coordinator, said the district has filled more than 3,000 seats across all of its offerings this summer. Many of the students are taking multiple classes.
Without the program, he said, some of these students would go weeks without holding a pencil or cracking a book. They'd fall further behind, and get a rude awakening when they return in the fall.
“It’s like anything else,” he said. “If you don’t exercise for three months, you’re going to have some trouble.”
