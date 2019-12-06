La Crosse area students call for action on climate change

La Crosse area students took to the streets Friday to call attention to climate change and demand that Congress take action to stop it.
“Climate change is definitely covered in the media and talked about, but not nearly enough,” said Anna Durall, a senior at Central High School and one of the founders of La Crosse’s Fridays for Future group, part of a national movement. “During world wars, there were updates on the front page every day. This is a similar threat, but you don’t see the same kind of attention. A lot of people don’t understand the threat and how time-pressing it is.”
Durall and the other protestors — there were about a dozen at midday, with more expected to arrive in the afternoon — held signs and banners outside Rep. Ron Kind’s downtown office.
The all-day demonstration began with students marching upstairs and requesting that Kind support a package of bills, including the Green New Deal, meant to protect the environment and slow climate change.
After what they described as a cordial meeting with Kind staffers, the students were asked to leave by local police, as they were clogging the building’s lobby.
They also received a mixed reception on the street: a lot of approving honks and waves, and the occasional scream or middle finger.
“People are angry,” Durall said. “We don’t take it personally.”
Bennett Shapiro, of the NextGen youth voting program, said it was important for students to redouble their efforts after serving Kind a petition with more than 300 signatures in September.
“We wish to show our representatives that we are not only able to show up on paper, but in person as well,” he said.
When Shapiro discusses politics with young people, it never takes long for the subject of climate change to come up, he said. While representatives in Congress tend to skew older, he said, it’s young people who will bear the brunt of warming planet.
“Climate change is the No. 1 issue I hear from young people, from both parties,” he said. “It’s not just a Democratic issue. Young people understand that this is a real thing, and we’re the ones who will feel the effects as this progresses.”
Henry Madsen, a senior at Central, said students are not simply protesting and crossing their fingers for change. At Central, they’re leading by example, he said, by working to build a school garden and pushing for compost bins throughout the building.
“It’s important to recognize that change is going to happen, especially when this starts affecting the average person in the middle of the country,” he said. “What we want to do is get out in front of it, like you would with preventative medicine. If we move fast on this, we can make a difference and keep things from getting a lot worse.”
While Kind has thrown his weight behind a host of environmental bills, including the 2019 Renewable Energy Extension Act, he has been reluctant to support the Green New Deal despite continued calls from local advocates.
Kind was traveling Friday and unable to comment, his staff said.
Lily Herling, another senior at Central, said she is optimistic that the group’s activism — protests are planned for the last Friday of each month going forward — will produce change and an increased sense of urgency among lawmakers.
Even if the protests prove to be futile, she said, doing nothing is not an option.
“It feels good to do something and try to make a difference,” she said, “rather than be passive and let things happen.”