La Crosse area students call for action on climate change

Bennett Shapiro, of the NextGen youth voting program, said it was important for students to redouble their efforts after serving Kind a petition with more than 300 signatures in September.

“We wish to show our representatives that we are not only able to show up on paper, but in person as well,” he said.

When Shapiro discusses politics with young people, it never takes long for the subject of climate change to come up, he said. While representatives in Congress tend to skew older, he said, it’s young people who will bear the brunt of warming planet.

“Climate change is the No. 1 issue I hear from young people, from both parties,” he said. “It’s not just a Democratic issue. Young people understand that this is a real thing, and we’re the ones who will feel the effects as this progresses.”

Henry Madsen, a senior at Central, said students are not simply protesting and crossing their fingers for change. At Central, they’re leading by example, he said, by working to build a school garden and pushing for compost bins throughout the building.