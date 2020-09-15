La Crosse area students frustrated, but not surprised, as COVID-19 cases increase

Students are allowed to get meals to go from the dining locations on the campus, but only during certain hours each day.

If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19 or showing symptoms, meals will be delivered while they recover alone.

Masks are required to be worn on the campus.

These campus-wide instructions, including the completely online classes and shelter-in-place requirements, are currently scheduled to end at 5 p.m. Sept. 27, but they could be extended.

As for things to do during this quiet time on the campus, Marecek said there are not activities taking place – at least not in the Eagle residence hall where he lives.

Students mainly spend their days in their assigned rooms, but can occasionally use the study rooms in the buildings.

Marecek did say he thinks it’s highly likely he will get COVID-19, especially because of the numerous cases near him.

He has not yet been required to be tested for the disease as of Monday.

This likelihood of spread on the campus, he said, is greatly causing stress for many students.