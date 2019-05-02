The secret to being a speedy silverware sorter, according to West Salem high-schooler Damian Schmidt, is obvious.
“Just go fast,” he said. Really, really fast.
Damian was one of roughly 100 students who participated Thursday in the Job Skills Olympics at Onalaska High School, a chance for young people with special needs to roll up their sleeves for some friendly competition.
Students from 10 area schools played a variety of games — from silverware sorting, to pencil sharpening, to can crushing — meant to mirror the responsibilities they'll find at work or at home.
“It’s the most exciting day of the year for me, and I know the students look forward to it, too,” said Keri Jo Messick, an intellectual disabilities teacher at Onalaska High. “It’s just fun to get them all together in the same room. They’ve been shining and glowing all day.”
But before they could bus tables and fold laundry, the students needed a pep talk.
Josh Lichty, an assistant professor in Viterbo University’s School of Education, told the group to focus not on the disabilities they might have, but on the abilities they do have.
From there, Lichty said, all it takes to be successful is hard work and discipline. He used an example from his own life: being sure that he makes his bed every morning, even on days when he’s running late.
“I began my day the right way, and I’m encouraged because I’ve accomplished one thing,” he told the students. “If you make your bed, you’re doing something to start the day.”
When it was time for the games, the students marched one by one or in small groups onto the stage. Their classmates hooted and hollered.
On the word “go,” the competitors’ smiles would fade, replaced by blank expressions of razor-sharp focus. One student, whose routine was to sharpen a pencil, toss it blindly aside and then grab the next one, was lucky he didn’t take someone’s eye out.
Among the students, the consensus favorite game was can crushing, a sort of recycling relay race.
“I like it,” said Onalaska junior Garrett Osgood, “because you get to run.”
Liam Zellers, another Onalaska junior, said he enjoys the team element.
“It’s nice to see the time you can get,” he said.
Everyone should strive to master these life skills, according to teachers and disability service providers, but it’s especially important for people with special needs. Without these skills, it’s far tougher for them to live independently and land a well-paying job.
Messick said that, as part of the preparations for the Job Skills Olympics, the students called local businesses and asked them to donate prizes — everything from gift cards to electric toothbrushes.
Without knowing it, they’re practicing the soft skills that will help them ace an interview, interact with customers and colleagues, and form meaningful relationships.
“It’s a great way for them to learn how to act and socialize in a professional setting,” she said.
