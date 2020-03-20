La Crosse colleges postpone spring commencement

La Crosse's three universities have postponed spring commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus-related social distancing requirements.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse announced Thursday that it will postpone its May 16 graduation ceremony, but that won't change whether students get their degrees.
In his statement sent out to all students and staff Thursday, Chancellor Joe Gow recognized the importance of the commencement ceremony, saying it is his privilege to personally congratulate graduates as they walk across the stage, but due to current restrictions on bringing groups of people together, the UW System has no choice but to postpone May gatherings.
"This certainly will be disappointing to our graduates, their classmates and their families, but I want to assure you we will do everything we can to have an in-person celebration on our campus at a later date," Gow said.
Western Technical College followed suit Friday, postponing its ceremony, which had been scheduled for April 25 at the La Crosse Center.
“Graduation is often a chance to celebrate the success of our students and the accomplishments they make here at Western,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “While we are all working through these challenging times, we fully hope to celebrate these academic achievements at a later time.”
Viterbo University also has postponed its ceremony. More information will be available at a later date.
It will not affect whether students graduate. Official diplomas will be sent to those meeting degree requirements by mid-summer, just as they have in previous years.
