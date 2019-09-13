Students at La Crosse’s three colleges are turning to campus food pantries for cans of soup, jars of peanut butter and anything else they need to get by.
UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College all report increased use of their food pantries — a product mostly of stronger promotion and increased access, officials say.
“We’ve seen our numbers steadily increase, not because the need is growing, but because awareness is growing,” said Kari Reyburn, director of equity, inclusivity and engagement at Western. Over the summer, the college moved its food pantry from the Integrated Technology Center to a busier and more visible location in the Student Success Center.
“The ITC mostly serves students in the trades,” Reyburn said. “This building serves everyone.”
Western’s food pantry was used 1,053 times during the 2018-19 school year, compared with 863 times the previous year and 727 times in 2014-15, the first year for the pantry. These numbers reflect overall usage, meaning repeat visitors are counted more than once.
UW-L’s food pantry, in the COVE inside the Student Union, saw an even bigger jump in visitors. The pantry was used 4,028 times in 2018-19, compared with 1,600 times in 2016-17.
Viterbo does not track how many students use its two food pantries — on the third floor of the Murphy Center and in the basement of Marian Hall — but it, too, seems to be getting more traffic.
“There are a lot of instances where students leave notes, saying, ‘Thank you. This really got me through the weekend,’” said Emilio Alvarez, director of campus ministry at Viterbo. “That’s a strong affirmation that this is needed and used often. All we know is students are using it.”
“A lot of people leave notes thanking us for what we have for them,” said Kelsi Grubisich, UW-L’s civic engagement and leadership coordinator for university centers. “A lot of them say they hope to support the food pantry someday, because it’s been there when they’ve needed it.”
While the food pantries mostly serve traditional college students, non-parents between ages 18 and 22, they also attract a fair number of students with children of their own. For that reason, UW-L and Western say they’re looking into adding diapers and other products for young families.
Most of the pantry products on all three campuses are donated by the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse and other local organizations and companies. Students, staff, faculty and community members are also encouraged to donate.
Officials say they want all students in need to have access to the food pantries, so they limit red tape and make the pantries visible on campus.
UW-L and Western ask students to fill out a registration form on their first visit, and to swipe their student ID cards every visit after that. Viterbo has an open-door, come-as-you-please policy.
Students are told about the pantries during orientation and are reminded of them throughout the school year.
But many students come to the pantries after a nudge from their professors or instructors.
“For someone in a difficult situation, they might not want to admit that they have food insecurity,” Alvarez said. “Based on relationships, professors are in a good position to identify which students might need extra assistance. They don’t assume a student needs help or doesn’t need help. They’ll just say, ‘By chance, if you’re in need of this resource, it’s there for you.’ ”
