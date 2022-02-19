La Crosse County Historical Society Guide U 2022 set

Registration for “Guide U 2022” is opening soon.

At Guide U you will learn about our region's history and culture, and learn to give professional tours on buses, trolleys and at Hixon House and the La Crosse Area Heritage Center. The program includes special presentations by local historians and exclusive access to a library of resources.

Guides are special ambassadors and have a unique role in presenting balanced, thoughtful information respectfully and openly. Integrity is the key to the success of one’s tours and this program. Applications are due March 31.

If this sounds intriguing, contact Margaret Lichter, interpretation coordinator at LCHS, at 608-782-1980 or margaret@lchshistory.org. You can also go directly to lchshistory.org and fill out the Guide & Docent Application.

