A proposed grant program for child care improvement projects by La Crosse County is intended to help providers increase capacity and cover additional costs.

The $500,000 grant program was green-lit Wednesday, Aug. 9 by the La Crosse County Executive Committee and will go before the entire county Board of Supervisors for consideration Aug. 17.

Funding for the grant program will come from American Rescue Plan Act dollars the county was allocated in 2021. Supporting child care was made a top priority by the board when the federal funding was first allocated.

Improvement projects can receive up to $25,000 from the grant program to be used for learning materials, furniture, fencing, structural remodeling, training or liability insurance and more.

A grant application will be drafted by county staff if the resolution receives approval from the county board.