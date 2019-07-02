The School District of La Crosse is pondering the future of its oldest elementary school.
Emerson Elementary, which has stood near the corner of Pine Street and Campbell Road since 1939, will require significant remodeling and expansion if it is to remain a viable school site in the long term, district officials said.
But such plans are problematic, because the district does not own enough land to expand the school horizontally, and since the building’s foundation cannot support a vertical addition.
Superintendent Randy Nelson said the district is considering everything from buying land for an expansion, to demolishing and rebuilding the school, to divesting of the property and starting over somewhere else.
“You look at the century mark as the time in which you look at replacing a building, because they weren’t constructed to last much longer than that, or to keep up with the times,” Nelson said Monday. “It could be five years out, or it could be 15 years out. We just want to make sure that this school gets on the radar screen.”
Plans to expand Emerson have less to do with capacity and more to do with modernization.
The building’s interior is outdated and poorly suited for 21st century instruction, with narrow hallways, a cramped front entrance and a lack of small group instruction space.
Officials say the 3.5-acre property also has strikes against it: heavy traffic, little green space and continued expansion by UW-La Crosse, which borders the school to the west.
“Even before I got here, there’s been some degree of discussion about Emerson and if its current location is the best location,” Nelson said. “At the same time, we’ve heard from parents and members of the neighborhood who say, ‘We love the school; keep it where it is.’ It could be that nothing happens to Emerson, and we leave it the way it is.”
An expansion would all but require more land, and acquiring that land will be no simple task.
The district has tried multiple times to purchase a traffic circle north of the school, but the city’s engineering department has been unwilling to sell it, officials said. Another option is Crowley Park, a city park northeast of the school, which the district has yet to inquire about.
UW-L, meanwhile, has been at least vaguely interested in the Emerson property for years.
On Monday, Chancellor Joe Gow said he plans to meet with the school district soon, though he stressed that the process is still in its infancy.
“We have the smallest geographic footprint in the UW System, about 130 acres, so it’s nice to get nearby land if possible,” Gow said. “It’s a very big if, though. I’m not sure what the school district has in mind.”
Nelson said any talks between the district and UW-L have been informal, “ancillary discussions as a result of meeting about different topics.” The university has never made an offer on the building, he said, nor has the district asked for one.
Whether the district decides to expand Emerson or build a new school, the earliest a referendum could come before voters is the fall of 2022, officials said.
Under that timeline, construction would begin in the summer of 2023, and work would be completed by or during the 2024-’25 school year.
Nelson said the district is in the early stages of its fact-finding process, and that the issue will be presented to the school board in the coming months. Later, board members will develop a plan to gather community input before they make a final decision.
Emerson is not the only school in the district’s fleet that will soon need to be addressed due to age.
The district’s oldest building is the Hogan Administrative Center, a former elementary school built in 1920.
Lincoln Middle School was completed in 1924, while both Logan and Longfellow middle schools were completed in 1939, the same year as Emerson.
