This isn’t your grandfather’s hemp. But if your grandfather is a farmer, there’s a good chance he’s thought about growing it.
Wisconsin’s hemp industry — which peaked during World War II as a means of producing uniforms, parachutes and other gear — has seen a resurgence in recent months after state lawmakers decriminalized production of the controversial plant.
Today, though, hemp is flowing not into a war effort but into the booming business of CBD, a cannabis compound found in oils, gummies and other products with purported health benefits.
“It’s a really complicated, complex program with regulation issues that really no other program has,” said Brian Kuhn, a bureau director for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection. Kuhn was part of a three-person panel at Thursday’s Economic Indicators event at UW-La Crosse, which focused on the upstart hemp industry.
“Everybody has already leapt into production, and I have to be the downer and remind them of all of the regulation that comes with this crop,” he said. “I mean, you don’t have to do a criminal background check if you’re growing corn and soybeans.”
In last year’s Farm Bill, Congress removed hemp from the list of Schedule I controlled substances and gave states the authority to craft their own legislation regarding production.
But those laws, including the one passed in Wisconsin, are subject to review by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In the meantime, farmers, bankers and bureaucrats are left to operate in a sort of Wild West, where an industry and the laws that govern it are developing in real time.
“These are people seeing an opportunity and entering into the market,” said TJ Brooks, an economics professor at UW-L and the moderator of Thursday’s panel. “We talk about the free market — well, this is it.”
Abbie Testaberg was one of those pioneers. A Wisconsin native, she traveled to Oregon in 2016 to co-found Whole Plant Technologies, a company that sells and installs growing systems commonly used in hemp production. After the law change in Wisconsin, she started an operation here, too.
There are few better places, according to Testaberg, to be in the hemp business.
“Wisconsin has one of the most progressively written hemp policies in the country ... and it’s really set us up to do a lot of things from seed to sale,” said Testaberg, whose company also sells products containing CBD.
While CBD is derived from cannabis plants, it has none of the psychoactive effects of marijuana. By federal law, industrial hemp cannot exceed 0.3% THC, the component that produces a high.
“Even at 0.6%, Testaberg said, “THC amounts are negligible.”
And yet, a crop with forbidden levels of THC can be devastating for farmers, because it must be destroyed rather than sold.
These so-called “hot crops” are even more likely — Wisconsin farmers had an 8% failure rate last year — given that farmers are still learning how different varieties of hemp respond to local climates and soils.
“There are a lot of people out there experimenting, trying to find the perfect plant,” Kuhn said.
Getting a hemp operation off the ground is easier said than done.
There are legal hurdles — including submitting to a background check and providing the government the GPS locations of hemp fields — as well as financial ones.
Uncertainty around regulations and the crop itself have made it difficult for farmers to secure loans and get other assistance from banks.
“The biggest risk is the unknown,” said Scott Birrenkott, assistant director of legal for the Wisconsin Bankers Association. “Banks are required to do due diligence for every customer who comes to them, and they need to make sure that they’re not doing business with anyone engaged in illegal activity.
“That means a bank has to make sure hemp farmers are licensed and up to date. And what about reporting requirements? And what about GPS? And what about shipping? If they’re exporting to another state, you need to know all of their regulations, too.”
But for many grows, especially those who have toiled in dairy and tobacco, the hype around hemp is all too enticing.
That pull is even stronger at a time when income for farmers is down and desperation for farmers is up.
“Everybody is jumping into the hemp arena, thinking they’ll make their million and save the farm,” Kuhn said. “Growers come to us and say they want to plant 50 acres or 100 acres, and I try to talk them down to maybe a half-acre. This isn’t a crop you can grow on speculation. I don’t think they always know the risk that they’re entering into.”
