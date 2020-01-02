La Crosse groups looking to merge: GROW, Hillview have shared interest in gardening, healthy eating

A pair of La Crosse organizations with similar missions -- encouraging healthy eating and building connections with nature -- are joining forces in hopes of boosting their impact.
Leaders from GROW La Crosse and the Hillview Agriculture Center say they are in talks to merge the two nonprofit organizations in early 2020, using the GROW name and imaging.
The groups, which have 10 part-time employees between them, held a joint meeting Thursday as they begin to work out the details.
“Hillview is thrilled to merge with GROW La Crosse to continue the work of creating a healthy local food system,” Hillview President Mackenzie Mindel said in a statement. “GROW has been a valuable partner in this work, and we feel that merging is the natural next step to ensuring the La Crosse community has access to nature and a thriving local food system for many years to come.”
Hillview, founded in 2010, focuses its efforts on making healthy, locally grown food more readily available.
Based in a greenhouse at Western Technical College, the group follows the planting cycle full-circle. It uses food waste to make fertile soil, grows plants throughout the year, teaches people how to cook and prepare those plants, and feeds worms the unwanted scraps, renewing the process.
GROW, which started as a parent-led group in 2011, seeks to connect children to both nature and healthy food through school garden education and farm experiences.
The organization has built gardens at eight area schools and now offers field trips to the Deep Roots Community Farm southeast of La Crosse.
It also works with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse education program to show prospective teachers how to make school gardens and nature in general a part of their curriculum.
Jamie O'Neill, the executive director of GROW, said all of the organization's programming will remain intact, while various Hillview projects will be re-evaluated according to resources and funding.
“Hillview has been an important presence in our community and has gained much ground in making healthy and local food accessible," O’Neill said. "We are honored that they picked GROW to continue to carry on their work.”
