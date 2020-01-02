La Crosse groups looking to merge: GROW, Hillview have shared interest in gardening, healthy eating

A pair of La Crosse organizations with similar missions -- encouraging healthy eating and building connections with nature -- are joining forces in hopes of boosting their impact.

Leaders from GROW La Crosse and the Hillview Agriculture Center say they are in talks to merge the two nonprofit organizations in early 2020, using the GROW name and imaging.

The groups, which have 10 part-time employees between them, held a joint meeting Thursday as they begin to work out the details.

“Hillview is thrilled to merge with GROW La Crosse to continue the work of creating a healthy local food system,” Hillview President Mackenzie Mindel said in a statement. “GROW has been a valuable partner in this work, and we feel that merging is the natural next step to ensuring the La Crosse community has access to nature and a thriving local food system for many years to come.”

Hillview, founded in 2010, focuses its efforts on making healthy, locally grown food more readily available.

Based in a greenhouse at Western Technical College, the group follows the planting cycle full-circle. It uses food waste to make fertile soil, grows plants throughout the year, teaches people how to cook and prepare those plants, and feeds worms the unwanted scraps, renewing the process.