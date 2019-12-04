La Crosse instructor is Wisconsin's outstanding biology teacher of the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But none of it was according to plan.

After leaving college, Kammer expected to teach for a few years before starting a career in fish and wildlife research.

“I fell in love with the Coulee Region, and I fell in love with my job at Logan,” he said. “I think I’ve been able to do the best of both worlds.”

But his effect on students has transcended the classroom, has reached far outside the principles of science.

Kammer has coached the Logan boys’ soccer team for 25 years and the Logan girls’ track and field team for 36 years -- work that has allowed him to “build deeper relationships with kids, really get to know them,” he said.

Some of those bonds remain intact 20, even 30 years later.

It’s that kind of student engagement, according to the association, that helps make Kammer an exceptional teacher.

“Such accomplishments and awards should make not only Tom’s school district but the entire state of Wisconsin proud,” said Devin Niemi, the association’s director for the state of Wisconsin. “He is a valuable member of the education community.”

