La Crosse Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

For the 45th year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 area high school seniors with scholarships.

Recipients, selected by the staff of their respective schools, are “achievers in their own way and just all-around good kids."

Hare are the recipients of this year’s $300 scholarships:

  • Sidney Paulson, Aquinas High School
  • Makayla Challet, Bangor High School
  • Chua Blai Xiong, Central High School
  • Breanna Anderson, Coulee Christian High School
  • Rachel Sherman, Holmen High School
  • Hanna Wold, La Crescent High School
  • Eleanor Solberg, Logan High School
  • Klarissa Miller, Luther High School
  • Sam Conway, Onalaska High School
  • Morgan Lance, West Salem High School
