For the 44th year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 area high school seniors with scholarships. Recipients, selected by the staff of their respective schools, are “achievers in their own way and just all-around good kids."
Students receiving $300 scholarships at the Community Awards Luncheon held April 2 at the Radisson Center were:
Alex Rodenberg, Aquinas High School; Hannah Crenshaw, Bangor High School; Doua Chong Lee, Central High School; Elizabeth Scorby, Coulee Christian High School; Mitchell Beinborn, Holmen High School; Anna Tollefson, La Crescent High School; Brianna Korn, Logan High School; Anna Gady, Luther High School; Karsen Sjolander, Onalaska High School; and Joshua Elsen, West Salem High School.
