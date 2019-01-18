Between bites of pizza and glugs of Pepsi, 10 seniors at Logan High School are developing an invention with major implications for anyone who uses a prosthetic limb.
The school’s InvenTeam has spent several months developing and building a generator for a lower-leg prosthesis, which drains energy and requires charging the same way a cell phone does.
“Imagine you’re walking around Disney World and run out of power,” said Steve Johnston, the group’s teacher, supervisor and junk-food enabler. “That’s a problem.”
One night a week, and at random hours of the school day, students barely old enough to drive toil and tinker over their creation. Each one has a role to play — from working on hardware or software, to doing bookkeeping, to designing T-shirts.
“It may not be the same as a sports team,” said Paige Treakle, the group’s project manager. “But we’re definitely a team.”
Since they started in the fall, the students have collided with and worked around too many problems to count. A lot of those problems revolve around making the device more efficient, a never-ending challenge.
“It’s fun to problem solve, to build something and see it work,” said Alex Magnuson, hardware lead.
“A lot of the time when you’re working on a project, you can find tutorials online, and they’ll tell you what to do,” said Austin Sather, who works on the software. “But with this, we’re on our own. We have to figure it out by ourselves.”
Many modern prostheses are outfitted with a battery-powered pump that helps the prosthesis maintain a proper fit with the user’s residual limb, improving comfort.
Simply put, Logan’s InvenTeam has created a gear-powered generator that gathers energy from movement: walking. This extends the pump’s battery life, allowing users to spend less time charging and more time doing literally anything else.
The project is funded through grants from the Lemelson-MIT program and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
“Realizing this could be a good thing, something that is more user friendly, that means a lot,” Sather said. “It’s nice to think that this could make a difference in people’s lives.”
The InvenTeam has some important work — and some important deadlines — ahead of them.
Hardware is busy fine-tuning the generator, trying to maximize the amount of energy it can collect and store. Software, meanwhile, is working to develop a cell phone app that will track the prosthesis’ battery life.
On Feb. 7, the team has its mid-grant review, an opportunity to show off the progress made so far.
All work must be completed by June, at which point the team will travel to Massachusetts and demonstrate the invention at MIT.
Students say they’ve relished the opportunity to work toward a common, meaningful goal. The project has given them an escape during the school day, a puzzle to occupy their restless minds. Some students spend eight or more hours a week on it.
Johnston is bringing in all kinds of speakers, to give the students perspective or inspiration.
They’ve already met with medical and engineering experts, and later this year, they’ll meet with a VA representative who has an amputated leg.
Professional engineering firms have tried similar projects, according to Johnston, but few — if any — high schools have.
“In most classes, you read a book, take notes, discuss it and then take a test,” Treakle said. “There’s not any other class I can think of where we’re getting this much real-world experience. High-schoolers usually aren’t handed something and told to run with it, but with his, we have been.”
