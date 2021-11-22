La Crosse Logan High School remains open after threat

The La Crosse School District is dealing with another threatening message, but this one didn't shut down school.

La Crosse Logan High School remains open this week after the district confirmed the existence of a threatening Snapchat message. The district sent an email Monday reassuring parents of Logan students that the school remains safe.

"The content of this concerning Snapchat message is not considered to be an imminent threat to the safety of our students and staff members today," the email says. "For this reason, classes and activities will continue as usual today."

The email says the district is working closely with local law enforcement.

“We believe we have information that will lead law enforcement to the person(s) responsible for sending this concerning Snapchat message," the email reads. "We urge anyone with information to contact our school district administration and/or local law enforcement immediately.”

Earlier this month, La Crosse Central High School was shut down for a day after an online threat triggered concern. Police arrested 17-year-old Elijah M. Kline after he allegedly "gained access into another individual's account and sent threatening messages."

Police referred Kline to the La Crosse County District Attorney for charges of terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a person's identifying information. The DA's office has yet to file a criminal complaint in the case.

