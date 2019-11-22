{{featured_button_text}}
Logan Protest

Logan High School students, including Jaylah Thompson, front left, 14, and Dasianna Clay, front center, 14, protest Friday on Ranger Drive in front of the school. The students said racial injustice at the school, including racial slurs from fellow students on a regular basis, inspired them to stage the rally during school hours.

About 35 students at Logan High School walked out Friday to protest what they’re describing as hate and racial inequality at their school.

Junior Chloe Martin, who helped organize the protest, criticized school administrators for failing to take complaints by students of color seriously, and for disciplining minority students in a harsher manner than they discipline white students.

Martin said her classmates cast racial slurs at students of color on a daily basis.

“What’s taking place in our school is racial injustice,” she said. “We’ve been called the N-word, with a hard ‘R,' and we just found a swastika on the chalkboard of the gym classroom. These hate crimes have continued and continued … and when we go to the people in charge, they do nothing. They’re the people who should help and protect and take care of us, and it’s making us feel like we don’t matter.”

Officials with the School District of La Crosse would not comment on the claims of inequality, though they did release the following statement:

“This afternoon, a group of about 35 Logan High School students participated in a student-organized and student-led demonstration. They assembled along Ranger Drive as a group and conveyed their message through signs, chants and songs. Within the school, classes continued as usual and without interruption.”

Martin said the students walked out shortly before 1 p.m. They continued their protest as the school day came to a close.

“The goal of today is to get the message out that we won’t be silent, and we won’t stand down until we get justice,” Martin said. “We will have our voices heard. We will stand together. And we will receive equal treatment.”

The district did not comment on what discipline the students will face, if any.

Martin said school officials told her that the students will not be ticketed or marked truant as long as their parents or guardians call the school and excuse their absence.

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

