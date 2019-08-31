{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Restel France trip

Logan High School junior Joel Restel stands in front of the the Mont Saint-Michel Abbey in Normandy, France. Restel spent the 2018-19 school year overseas through the Rotary International student exchange program.

 Contributed

Joel Restel spent his first few months in France understanding little of the language and wrinkling his nose whenever he smelled the cheese.

“When I got there, the guy said, ‘Welcome to France,’ but in French,” said Restel, a junior at Logan High School. “I thought, ‘Oh no. This is going to be a big problem.’”

Restel was one of dozens of students from around the world who spent the 2018-19 school year in France through Rotary International’s student exchange program.

The local chapter will hold an informational meeting for parents and students interested in an exchange for the 2020-21 school year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.

For Restel, who had long wanted to visit France, Rotary presented the perfect opportunity.

“I just always thought it was beautiful there,” he said. “And I felt like the whole culture is focused on quality as opposed to quantity. Quality of the buildings … most people eat organic food. I just always wanted to go.”

From late August to late June, Restel lived with three families in the Normandy region of northern France — one in the city, one in the suburbs, and one in the middle of nowhere.

He saw all sorts of things:

The rugged stone buildings of Normandy, and the beach stormed by thousands of Allied troops 75 years earlier.

Paris, with all its romantic, old-world charm.

And gigantic gothic structures like the Mont Saint-Michel Abbey, which took 500 years to build, and has stood for another 500 years after that.

But his schedule wasn’t filled just with easy, breezy tourist stuff.

Restel also had to go to school, which he described as more demanding than his American education.

For one thing, he said, some classes were two hours long.

Every other Thursday, he’d be at school from 8 in the morning to 8 at night — not counting the hour-long bus ride each way.

“Long days,” he said.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

He missed his home and family, but not to the point that he was homesick. He and his Rotary friends went to the movies and played laser tag, and sometimes, it felt as if he had never left La Crosse.

At the same time, he gained a greater appreciation for French life.

By Christmas, he had heard enough of the language “to understand more than I didn’t understand.”

He looked forward to his daily stroll to the bakery, where he’d buy a chocolate pastry that seemed too good for this world.

Even French cheese, which initially disgusted Restel because of its funky smell, won him over.

“After five months,” he said, “it was good.”

When he said goodbye to his friends and host family and returned to La Crosse, he had half of France in his suitcase.

He brought back a painting for his mom, tea for his dad, soccer memorabilia for his little brother, and food — lots and lots of food.

This school year will be different, in that it will be normal.

His classes will be 45 minutes, and he’ll only have to stay late if there’s swim practice.

He won’t have to learn a foreign language just to communicate, or call his family when he wants to hear their voices.

But there’s plenty he’ll miss about France, he said. Mainly, looking at it.

“It’s just pretty there,” he said. “Really, really pretty.”

+15 By the numbers: La Crosse public schools

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.