Logan High School junior Joel Restel stands in front of the the Mont Saint-Michel Abbey in Normandy, France. Restel spent the 2018-19 school year overseas through the Rotary International student exchange program.
Joel Restel spent his first few months in France understanding little of the language and wrinkling his nose whenever he smelled the cheese.
“When I got there, the guy said, ‘Welcome to France,’ but in French,” said Restel, a junior at Logan High School. “I thought, ‘Oh no. This is going to be a big problem.’”
Restel was one of dozens of students from around the world who spent the 2018-19 school year in France through Rotary International’s student exchange program.
The local chapter will hold an informational meeting for parents and students interested in an exchange for the 2020-21 school year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.
For Restel, who had long wanted to visit France, Rotary presented the perfect opportunity.
“I just always thought it was beautiful there,” he said. “And I felt like the whole culture is focused on quality as opposed to quantity. Quality of the buildings … most people eat organic food. I just always wanted to go.”
From late August to late June, Restel lived with three families in the Normandy region of northern France — one in the city, one in the suburbs, and one in the middle of nowhere.
He saw all sorts of things:
The rugged stone buildings of Normandy, and the beach stormed by thousands of Allied troops 75 years earlier.
Paris, with all its romantic, old-world charm.
And gigantic gothic structures like the Mont Saint-Michel Abbey, which took 500 years to build, and has stood for another 500 years after that.
But his schedule wasn’t filled just with easy, breezy tourist stuff.
Restel also had to go to school, which he described as more demanding than his American education.
For one thing, he said, some classes were two hours long.
Every other Thursday, he’d be at school from 8 in the morning to 8 at night — not counting the hour-long bus ride each way.
“Long days,” he said.
