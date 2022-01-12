La Crosse Logan Middle School forced to close again

For the second time in two weeks, La Crosse Logan Middle School has shut its doors.

Logan principal Amber Erickson informed parents that the school would suspend in-person classes Wednesday and Thursday due to "the inability to find staff coverage within our building."

Erickson said instruction will be conducted virtually during the two days and that in-person classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 18. The school was already scheduled to be closed Jan. 14 for staff development and Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Logan students will be expected to access their Canvas page for instruction and materials until in-person classes resume. Classes won't be conducted via Zoom, but students can email teachers if they need assistance.

"Thank you for your continued support," Erickson wrote in an email to parents. "You are simply amazing and we appreciate you."

Breakfast and lunch is still being provided to all students who are able to get to school.

The school first closed Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 due to staffing issues triggered, in part, by the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said last week that the district expects a continued "high rate of transmission" through late January.

No other school building in the district has been forced to close.

