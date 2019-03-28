Local schools have received funding for snowshoes, books, field trips and more through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, which announced $36,000 in grants Thursday.
The latest round of Gold Star Grants includes funding for a Virtual Reality system that will be used by Lincoln, Logan and Longfellow middle school students; a wide variety of science, music, arts and literature projects; and a trip for all third-grade students to attend a compassion and kindness exhibit at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.
The foundation approved 24 of the 29 grant applications it received, evaluating them for creativity, student engagement and impact. This is the second round of grants from the foundation this school year; in December, it awarded another 24 grants totalling $40,000.
The total -- $80,000 in grants -- is nearly twice as much as the foundation was able to award five years ago.
“We’re excited to see the amazing things teachers are doing to bring new experiences to students in our public schools,” said Rochelle Nicks, the foundation’s board president.
Here is a complete list of the grants announced Thursday:
- $5,000 for a wireless microphone system to be used for theater productions at all district schools.
- $3,940 for a Virtual Reality system to be used at Lincoln, Logan and Longfellow middle schools as a STEM education tool.
- $2,500 for books for teacher professional development at Northside/Coulee Montessori Elementary School.
- $2,039 for a field trip for all third grade students in the district to experience "XOXO: An Exhibit about Love and Forgiveness," at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.
- $2,000 for the Limanya African Drum and Dance Troupe to perform for middle and elementary students, and provide professional development for general music teachers.
- $2,000 for risers for the general music, choir, and adaptive music students at Longfellow Middle School.
- $1,967 for adult-level books about immigration and family for a summer professional development experience.
- $1,900 for materials to create social-emotional learning kits to help increase student self-management and self-awareness.
- $1,594 for a Spence Elementary School project to buy Flip Form risers to be used in the music room and at school events.
- $1,500 for Ajamou Butler, founder of Heal the Hood, to guide Hamilton Elementary School third- through fifth-graders in writing their future story.
- $1,500 for art materials for Logan Middle School students to use in identifying words, images and ideas they associate with themselves. Students will create an identity torso to encourage critical thinking and explore messages they hear and read.
- $1,273 for camping equipment, solar panels and a portable power supply needed for outdoor experiences for students from 7 Rivers Community High School, Central and Logan high schools.
- $1,200 for a teacher diversity program in which teaching assistants pursue education degrees at UW-La Crosse.
- $1,000 for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra to share a symphony learning experience with third- through fifth-graders throughout the district.
- $1,000 for painting materials to create a sensory pathway on the playground at Summit Environmental School to inspire movement, develop coordination skills and promote self-regulation.
- $1,000 for the purchase of diverse seating options for students in a Hamilton Elementary School classroom with limited space.
- $1,000 for a day of outdoor experiential learning at Camp Decorah for Logan High School special education students.
- $844 for 20 pairs of snowshoes to enable an entire Logan High School class to participate in winter activities for exercise and exposure to natural surroundings.
- $700 for materials for a hands-on construction approach to teaching geometry at Lincoln Middle/Coulee Montessori/SOTA II.
- $692 for books meant to develop empathy and emotional intelligence skills for Summit Environmental Elementary School students.
- $512 for an assessment kit and materials for Logan Middle School students with scotopic sensitivity syndrome, which causes sensitivity to light and makes it difficult to see text clearly.
- $500 for Stimulating Maturity Through Accelerated Readiness Training materials and a related course at Hamilton Elementary School.
- $424 for OSMO learning systems to increase learning experiences for special education students at Summit Environmental Elementary School.
- $300 for vinyl adhesive signs with positive affirmations to display in bathrooms at Southern Bluffs Elementary School.
