The La Crosse Public Library will host a panel discussion about the history of Cuban refugees in the La Crosse community on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
The panel — comprised of scholars from UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University, library archivists and Cuban refugees — will cover the history and social implications of the 1980 Cuban exodus to the La Crosse area and the Fort McCoy refugee camp program.
The panel is part of the library’s Archives Month and accompanies a photo and artifact exhibit, “The Lost Voice of Mariel: The Cuban Refugee Program at Fort McCoy” curated by UW-L’s global cultures and languages department.
Additionally, UW-L is starting a community travel program, with trips to Cuba planned for the spring.
The university is holding two information sessions — from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 — in 315 Graff Main Hall.
Registration is required by Nov. 10: www.uwlax.edu/ex/cuba/registration.
