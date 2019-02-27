La Crosse residents can pick up copies of “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” at several locations as the communitywide La Crosse Reads event returns for another year.
“The Latehomecomer,” written by Kao Kalia Yang about her family’s escape from Laos and resettlement in Minnesota, was the winner of two Minnesota Book Awards in 2009.
Natalie Eschenbaum, who teaches English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and helped organize the event, said the selection of this memoir serves a dual purpose. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the Hmong community in La Crosse, and to educate non-Hmong residents about the traditions and histories of marginalized people.
“The Hmong community in La Crosse is a culturally vibrant one,” Eschenbaum said. “But the stories of Hmong-Americans in our predominantly white, upper-Midwestern community have historically been untold.
“Yang has repeatedly described the book as both a history of the Hmong people and a memoir of her family’s experiences. The story not only teachers readers about the history of the secret war and Hmong immigration to the Midwestern U.S., but it invites them into a world of oral story-weavering.”
Beginning Friday, copies of “The Latehomecomer” will be available at the La Crosse Public Library, the People’s Food Co-op and Cia Siab Inc. At UW-L, copies will be available at the English Department (433 Wimberly Hall) and the Murphy Library Circulation Desk.
La Crosse Reads is organized by UW-L, Cia Siab Inc., Downtown Mainstreet and the La Crosse Public Library. It is funded by grants from the the Wisconsin Humanities Council and UW-L’s Provost’s Office.
The grants will also fund three community events:
- A Community Conversation exploring the themes of “The “Latehomecomer,” scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Ho-Chunk Nation Three Rivers House.
- A poetry reading by Kevin Yang, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on March 8 at the UW-L Student Union.
- A poetry reading by Mai Der Vang -- with a reception, book signing and keynote speech to follow -- scheduled for 4-8:30 p.m. on April 4 at the UW-L Student Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.