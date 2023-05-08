Community members are invited to share their opinions on the future of the Lincoln Middle School property after the school closes Aug. 31.

The School District of La Crosse is hosting a community workshop to collaborate on the vision for redevelopment of the middle school site. The workshop is being hosted in collaboration with ISG, Inc. – a Midwest-based design and engineering firm.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria located at 510 S. Ninth St.

The community meeting comes after the school board voted to close Lincoln Middle school in January. Declining enrollment and growing maintenance needs led the board to consolidate the middle schools from three facilities to two.

Closing Lincoln is projected to save the school district about $8.5 million in staffing, maintenance and operational costs. The building itself needs about $5 million in repairs, according to the district.

Since 2001, La Crosse schools have seen a reduction in enrollment of about 1,800 students. Declining enrollment is projected to continue; the administration anticipates a district-wide loss of 800 to 900 students over the next 8 years.

At Lincoln, the facility is only being utilized at 44% — enrollment is at 323, but building capacity is 727 students. Logan and Longfellow Middle Schools have similar utilization rates at 46% and 49%, respectively.

About 208 current sixth and seventh grade students at Lincoln will need to change to either Longfellow or Logan middle school after the end of this academic year. The district estimates that about 14% of the total middle school population and 3.5% of total district population will be disrupted by the closure.

The new neighborhood boundary for the two remaining middle schools will use the current high school boundary of Ferry Street.

Information gathered from the workshop will be used to redevelop the property and enhance the surrounding neighborhoods, the school district said in a press release.

Neighborhood maps and staff will be available for additional information and questions.