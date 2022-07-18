La Crosse School Board agrees to hold referendum on $195M plan to combine high schools

The School District of La Crosse will hold one of the largest referendums in state history this fall, asking voters to approve funding to consolidate its two high schools.

The La Crosse Board of Education approved the referendum on Monday night with a 8-1 vote, which — if approved by voters — will allow the school district to increase taxes and use other revenue sources in order to pay for the $194.7 million plan.

Earlier this spring, the school district unveiled its plans to consolidate Logan and Central High Schools at a former Trane Technologies building on the South Side.

Consolidating high schools is intended to address the district's current issue of declining enrollment combined with a surplus of buildings with growing maintenance costs.

Under the plan, after the high schoolers are moved into the building located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road, the district's three middle schools would be moved into the two vacant high school buildings, and the former middle school buildings would be repurposed.

The referendum will be on the Nov. 8 ballot

Voters will be asked whether the school district can exceed its borrowing limits up to $194,700,000 to pursue the plan.

The referendum will specifically ask voters if this money should help pay for: "Acquisition of land for and construction of a consolidated high school, including a performing arts center, athletic facilities and site improvements; renovations and improvements to the current high school buildings for conversion into middle schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?"

The consolidation plan has been met with a mix of responses from the community.

Early results from a survey by the school district showed split support from those who responded. Meanwhile, some community members have joined a campaign in opposition to the plan, and some district staff members have expressed concerns with the consolidation plan while their requests for a pay raise have not been met.

"I just feel like the whole thing is being rushed and the public is not being informed enough," community member Karla Doolittle said during Monday's meeting.

La Crosse's referendum will be the third largest in the state since 2010, and among the largest in state history.

In 2020, Racine voters narrowly approved a $1 billion referendum, and a $350 million referendum was overwhelmingly passed in Madison.

Exact designs of the proposed consolidated high school have not yet been released, but officials said they will largely use and renovate the existing building on the site, with one addition and plenty of greenspace for additional expansions down the road.

This will be a binding referendum, meaning the majority vote will decide whether or not the revenue limit can be exceeded.

If approved, the plan is expected to increase the school district's tax rate to $8 for every $100,000 of valued property.

Board member Rob Abraham was the only member to vote against the referendum on Monday.

This referendum will appear on the ballot alongside some key midterm and statewide races, including the Wisconsin gubernatorial race and the battleground 3rd Congressional District race, meaning there is likely to be a higher voter turnout.